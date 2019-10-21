8 Minute Meals: linguine calabrese

(WTNH) — Nino Ribiero and Eduardo Saldaña Peña, co-owners of Basta Trattoria of New Haven, make linguine calabrese for an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked linguine

4 tbsp olive oil

2 thinly slices garlic cloves

1 chopped anchovy

2 tbsp chopped black olives

1 tsp chopped black olives

1 tsp capers

1/4 cup caramelized onions

7oz cubed wild salmon

1 1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup vegetable broth

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

Directions:

Boil the linguine al dente, drain and set aside.

Heat the oil, add the garlic, and saute until golden.

Add anchovy, black olives, capers, caramelized onions, and salmon. Stir and let it sizzle for about 2 minutes.

Add the tomato sauce, wine and veggie broth. Let simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes.

Taste and adjust with salt and pepper.

Turn off the heat and add the pasta. Stir to coat.

Serve topped with chopped parsley.