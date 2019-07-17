8 Minute Meals: seared pork chops with cherry thyme sauce

(WTNH) — Chef Genee Habansky sears pork chops and tops it with a sweet and savory cherry thyme sauce.
Ingredients:
4 one inch thick cut pork chops
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
¼ cup red wine
1 large shallot sliced
1 garlic clove minced
5 sprigs of thyme tied together with twine
pint of cherries, stemmed & pitted
1 tsp balsamic
1 T cold butter
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350
Pat pork chops dry and generously season with salt and pepper
In a cast iron skillet over medium high heat, heat olive oil.
Sear pork, 2 minutes on each side- you want each side to be a beautiful golden brown, then bake in the cast iron skillet for ten minutes
Remove pan from oven, set pork aside to rest. Over medium high heat, deglaze pan with red wine
Add shallot with thyme and cook 2 minutes stirring until soft
Add garlic, cook 1 minute
Add cherries, cook 3 minutes until soft
Add balsamic and butter, cook until melted.
Remove thyme, spoon sauce over pork and enjoy.