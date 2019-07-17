8 Minute Meals: seared pork chops with cherry thyme sauce

(WTNH) — Chef Genee Habansky sears pork chops and tops it with a sweet and savory cherry thyme sauce.

Ingredients:

4 one inch thick cut pork chops

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

¼ cup red wine

1 large shallot sliced

1 garlic clove minced

5 sprigs of thyme tied together with twine

pint of cherries, stemmed & pitted

1 tsp balsamic

1 T cold butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Pat pork chops dry and generously season with salt and pepper

In a cast iron skillet over medium high heat, heat olive oil.

Sear pork, 2 minutes on each side- you want each side to be a beautiful golden brown, then bake in the cast iron skillet for ten minutes

Remove pan from oven, set pork aside to rest. Over medium high heat, deglaze pan with red wine

Add shallot with thyme and cook 2 minutes stirring until soft

Add garlic, cook 1 minute

Add cherries, cook 3 minutes until soft

Add balsamic and butter, cook until melted.

Remove thyme, spoon sauce over pork and enjoy.