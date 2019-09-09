LIVE NOW /
8 Minute Meals: vegan mac & cheese

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes mac and cheese: vegan edition.

Ingredients:

> 1 cup cashews pre-soaked
> 3 Tbsp nutritional yeast
> 2 Tbsp avocado oil
> 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
> 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
> 1/2 tsp onion powder
> 1/2 tsp dry mustard powder
> 1/2 tsp garlic powder
> 1/2 tsp salt
> 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
> 1-2 cloves of garlic

>1/2 sweet potato pre-boiled
> 1/2 white potato pre-boiled
> 2 carrots pre-boiled

> 1/4 cup water

> Pasta of your choice

Directions:

~Cook pasta of your choice according to directions on the package.

~Place all of the ingredients for the sauce in a food processor and blend very very well until very very smooth. If the consistency is too thick add a little water and keep blending.

~Pour vegan “cheesy” goodness over hot pasta and mix well.

*to prepare cashew simply place into a dish and cover with water, let soak over night. For a quick soak, cover the cashew with boiled water for an hour.

*pre-cook potatoes and carrot: boil for 15 minutes or until tender.

*steamed broccoli is a great addition to this dish!

