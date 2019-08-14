8 Minute Meals: Vietnamese spring rolls with peanut sauce

(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson of New London High School puts a spicy spin on spring rolls for an 8 Minute Meal.

Spring roll ingredients:

6 large Black tiger shrimp

4 piece Round rice paper 8

1 head Red leaf lettuce sliced thin

1/4 cup Mint

1/2 cup Bean sprouts

2 ounce Rice sticks cooked

Peanut sauce ingredients:

1/4 cup Peanut butter

1/3 cup Hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons Rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Chopped dry roasted peanuts

2 teaspoons Siracha sauce

Directions:

Peel and devein the shrimp.

Cook in simmering water for about four minutes until done.

Cut the shrimp in half the long way and hold for later use.

In a large bowl add the lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, the cooked rice sticks and mix.

Place one piece of your rice paper in cold water and then put it on a damp cloth.

Place approximately 1/4 of your salad mixture on the bottom third of the rice paper.

Roll it as tight as you can with out ripping the rice paper.

On the last third of the roll you will want to place three of the shrimp halves down on the rice paper so the presentation side is down.

Continue rolling until the shrimp are on top, repeat until all of the rolls are complete.

Serve with the hoisin peanut sauce.

Hoisin Peanut sauce

Place the peanut butter, hoisin sauce and rice wine vinegar in a bowl and mix well.

Divide the sauce between two ramekins.

Top with the chopped peanuts and sriracha .

Serve.