Conn. (WTNH) — As 2022 nears a close, you can still catch some holiday light shows or hit the local ski slopes.

Here are 8 things to do this weekend:

Fantasy of Lights — Lighthouse Park, New Haven

It’s that time of year! Take the whole family to the 28th annual Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park, a holiday tradition for area families.

Reed Family Light Show — Frederick Place, Clinton

Through January 10, bring some canned goods for the Clinton Food Pantry to the Reed Family Light Show. Tune in to 94.1 for some holiday magic.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker — The Shubert & Bushnell, New Haven & Hartford

See the Hip Hop Nutcracker Friday at the Shubert and Saturday at the Bushnell. It’s a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music.

Boston Comedy Festival — The Kate, Old Saybrook

Friday and Saturday night, find some belly laughs at the Best of Boston Comedy Festival at The Kate! Hear the jokes of several well-known comedians like Jim McCue.

Christmas in the Castle — Knights of Columbus Museum, New Haven

See Christmas in the Castle at the Knights of Columbus Museum through February 5. The exhibit focuses on nativity scenes from a museum in Pennsylvania.

Train Show — Connecticut River Museum, Essex

Through February 19, check out the annual model train show at the Connecticut River Museum. Artist Steve Cryan creates a precise display and I-Spy game.

Skiing & Snowboarding — Mt. Southington, Southington

The local ski resorts are open for the season! Head to Mount Southington for skiing and snowboarding with 14 trails and two terrain parks.

Tubing & Skiing — Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort, Middlefield

Or you can hit the slopes at Powder Ridge, great for skiing and snowboarding. Also home to tubing – a thrilling hit for adventurers of all ages.