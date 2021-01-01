8 Things To Do: Online performances, Ski Sundown slopes & Unionville Museum’s light show

Holiday lights and new year celebrations! There’s a lot going on this weekend.

Through Jan. 3, watch an online performance of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” brought to us by Playhouse on Park.

Streaming online through Jan. 10, watch Spotlight – Music for Strings and Organ presented by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

All weekend, you can watch the Shubert Theater’s online comedy show First Night of Funny – ringing in this much anticipated new year.

It’s the last weekend to see the Connecticut Science Center’s blockbuster exhibit Maya – Hidden Worlds Revealed about a complex civilization.

Head to Ski Sundown for a fresh-air sport that naturally promotes social distancing. Skiers are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance.

Or, head to Mohawk Mountain for more skiing, snowboarding, and even tubing. Visitors that arrive together can ride together on the lifts.

Swing by the Unionville Museum to check out its beautiful light show on the festive grounds. Take a family photo or even a selfie with Santa.

Escape holiday stress with a tractor-drawn wagon ride at blue slope country museum and farm. Bring a blanket and hot cocoa to enjoy the views.