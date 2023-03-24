NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Polar Plunge, a Daisy Dash, and visits with the Easter Bunny! There’s a lot going on in the state this weekend. News 8’s Sarah Cody has your 8 things to do.

On Your Feet – Shubert Theater – New Haven

All weekend, catch a performance of “On Your Feet” at the Shubert Theatre. It’s a true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Full of heart, heritage, and inspiration.

CT Fishing & Outdoor Show – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville

Get ready for spring and summer at the Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show, all weekend at Mohegan Sun with 200 booths and tons of exhibits.

Essex Go Bragh – Downtown – Essex

Saturday, decorate your bikes or dress-up your pup at Essex Go Bragh, an Irish-themed parade that steps off from town hall in the village.

Plunge for the Parade – Surf Club – Madison

Be brave at the first annual Frosty Shamrocks Plunge for the parade at the Surf Club on Saturday. This supports the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Daisy Dash 5K – Daisy Elementary School – Westbrook

Saturday, bring the whole family to get fit at the Daisy Dash 5k and Kids Fun Run starting at Daisy Elementary School, and following a scenic route.

The Art of Shearing – Hill-Stead Museum – Farmington

Sunday, head to the Hill-Stead Museum for the Art of Shearing – a sheep to shawl festival. See sheep being shorn as fiber artists demonstrate carding and more.

Pysanky Egg Demo – The McGivney Center – New Haven

Sunday, the McGivney Center is offering a free Pysanky demonstration. The Ukrainian tradition includes decorating easter eggs with color and pattern.

Bunnyville – Westfarms Mall – West Hartford

Until April 8, take the kids to see the easter bunny, courtesy of the Bunnyville experience at Westfarms. There’s a play-town for tots to explore.