8 Things to Do: Pumpkintown USA, Corn Maze at Treat Farm, & Painting on the Hill

(WTNH) — Looking for ways to get out and enjoy the weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!

“The ride must go on.” This year, you can drive through Pumpkintown USA at Paul and Sandy’s Too in East Hampton in your own car. Make reservations online to take part in this tradition.

The Playhouse on Park’s mainstage singers will perform for kids on Saturday at Auerfarm in Bloomfield. Hear show tunes, songs from movies, and much more.

Check out the 6.5-acre corn maze at Treat Farm in Orange. Participants are limited to 25 at a time. You can book your session online in advance.

Take advantage of New Haven’s Restaurant Week! Beloved establishments are offering lunch and dinner specials, as well as meals to go!

It, the world’s largest indoor adventure ropes course, is now open at 25% capacity with new sanitation and social distancing protocols. That’s in the Jordan’s Furniture building on Long Wharf.

On Saturday, local singer Tony V will be holding a free concert at 5 p.m. in Wooster Square in New Haven. Hear classic Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett tunes.

Sunday, drop off donations at local shelters as you join Bikers Against Animal Cruelty for the annual Shelter Run from Hartford to New Haven.

Sunday afternoon, create a landscape at Hill-Stead Museum‘s Painting on the Hill. The resident artist will guide you in creating a masterpiece.

Check out the links above for information about specific safety protocols. Have a fantastic weekend!