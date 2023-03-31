Conn. (WTNH) — World Autism Day and Easter Events — There’s a lot to experience in the state this weekend. New 8’s Sarah Cody has your 8 Things To Do!

Sleeping Beauty – Garde Arts Center – New London

All weekend, catch a performance of the classic, Sleeping Beauty at the Garde Arts Center, starring esteemed ballerinas from the Ama Dance Theater.

NHSO Free Concert – SCSU – New Haven

Saturday, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for kids at Southern Connecticut State University. Afterwards, they can try the instruments!

Mozart 40 – The Bushnell – Hartford

All weekend, listen to incredible music at “Mozart 40” – part of the master works series – performed by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the Bushnell.

Opening Day – Dinosaur Place – Montville

This weekend marks the grand seasonal opening for the Dinosaur Place! Enjoy the spring air and roam a trail with dozens on Dinos.

Psychic Fairfest – Bad Dog Brewing Co. – Torrington

All weekend, check out Psychic Fairfest at Bad Dog Brewing company with twenty psychics, readers, and tarot specialists.

Easter Eggspress – Connecticut Trolley Museum – East Windsor

Take a trolley ride, embark on a scavenger hunt, take a pic with the easter bunny at the Connecticut Trolley Museum’s Easter Egsspress.

Easter Bunny Visits – Shore Line Trolley Museum – East Haven

This weekend and next, visit the Shore Line Trolley Museum for visits with the bunny. Take a trolley ride and snap photos while having spring fun.

Sensory Friendly Morning – Maritime Aquarium – Norwalk

In honor of World Autism Day on Sunday, the Maritime Aquarium is offering a sensory friendly morning with low lights, sounds and discounted admission.