Conn. (WTNH) — World Autism Day and Easter Events — There’s a lot to experience in the state this weekend. New 8’s Sarah Cody has your 8 Things To Do!
Sleeping Beauty – Garde Arts Center – New London
All weekend, catch a performance of the classic, Sleeping Beauty at the Garde Arts Center, starring esteemed ballerinas from the Ama Dance Theater.
NHSO Free Concert – SCSU – New Haven
Saturday, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for kids at Southern Connecticut State University. Afterwards, they can try the instruments!
Mozart 40 – The Bushnell – Hartford
All weekend, listen to incredible music at “Mozart 40” – part of the master works series – performed by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the Bushnell.
Opening Day – Dinosaur Place – Montville
This weekend marks the grand seasonal opening for the Dinosaur Place! Enjoy the spring air and roam a trail with dozens on Dinos.
Psychic Fairfest – Bad Dog Brewing Co. – Torrington
All weekend, check out Psychic Fairfest at Bad Dog Brewing company with twenty psychics, readers, and tarot specialists.
Easter Eggspress – Connecticut Trolley Museum – East Windsor
Take a trolley ride, embark on a scavenger hunt, take a pic with the easter bunny at the Connecticut Trolley Museum’s Easter Egsspress.
Easter Bunny Visits – Shore Line Trolley Museum – East Haven
This weekend and next, visit the Shore Line Trolley Museum for visits with the bunny. Take a trolley ride and snap photos while having spring fun.
Sensory Friendly Morning – Maritime Aquarium – Norwalk
In honor of World Autism Day on Sunday, the Maritime Aquarium is offering a sensory friendly morning with low lights, sounds and discounted admission.