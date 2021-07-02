8 Things to do this 4th of July weekend: Goat Yoga, Essex Car Show, and, of course, fireworks

Fireworks, concerts and festivals! We have eight ideas for places to go this 4th of July weekend!

The Danbury Railway Museum re-opens this weekend. To celebrate, admission to the museum, which includes a train ride, is free for visitors.

All weekend, sample some goat yoga, try van goat painting, or embark on goat cuddle therapy. It’s all happening at Bradley Mountain Farm in Southington.

And see 3D fireworks light-up over Quassy Amusement and Waterpark on Saturday night. There’s also a special evening beach party on tap.

On Sunday morning, enjoy the 15th annual Fourth of July parade in Ivoryton, where families – even livestock – are invited to march. Decorate those bikes!

Then you can head over to the Connecticut River Museum for the 12th annual Essex Auto Club Car Show – featuring classic and contemporary cars.

On Sunday afternoon, kick off Music Mountain’s 92nd chamber music season with a show by the Shanghai Quartet. Concerts continue through Labor Day.

On Sunday night, bring your chairs or blankets to watch the Waterbury fireworks. Find great eats too; Twenty-five of the area’s best food trucks will be at the Brass Mill Center.

Park at the Wilbur Cross High School, home to music and food, or see the New Haven fireworks from East Rock all throughout the city on Sunday night. News 8 is hosting a special digital show on the New Haven fireworks. Check it out Sunday at 9 p.m. on wtnh.com.

Have a great holiday weekend, everyone.