Celebrate mom with great theatre or an outdoor market; there's a lot going on this Mother's Day weekend.

May Market at Hillstead Museum — Farmington

All weekend, head to the May Market at Hillstead Museum, an annual home, garden, and gourmet event with exhibitors, along with rare and unusual plants.

New Britain Museum of American Art — New Britain

Enjoy free admission to the New Britain Museum of American Art, and take part in special programs, tours, and even a concert on Sunday.

The Race In The Park — New Britain

Before mom’s day, get active at The Race In The Park in Walnut Hill Park supporting the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative. The 5K includes a “kids fun run.”

A Cappella Fest — Glastonbury

Saturday afternoon, enjoy the sweet sounds of the outdoor A Cappella Fest at the Glastonbury Elks Lodge with great music and food trucks.

‘Checking In On Charles’ — Milford

‘Checking In On Charles’ by Pantochino Productions runs through May 15. The musical comedy is inspired by the legends and lores of Milford’s Charles Island.

Jonathan Edwards Concert — Old Saybrook

Saturday night, see Jonathan Edwards play at The Kate. The “Sunshine Go Away Today” singer and guitarist is known for his insightful and humorous work.

Window Art Stroll — New Haven

Starting this weekend, enjoy a self-guided outdoor art stroll at The Shops at Yale. See 30 storefront window designs by local artists and vote for your favorite.

Setting Sail — Mystic

Enjoy a day on the water! The season has begun for Shooner Argia, which departs on the scenic, educational sails full of nautical lore out of Mystic.