8 Things to do this Weekend: 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Oktoberfest, Haunted Trails, The Opera, and Breweries

Fall season is here and Halloween is just around the corner. We have 8 thrilling things to do this weekend.

Starting off the weekend, you can head to the Terror at Quassy at Quassy Amusement Park. The rides will be transformed into spooky attractions where you can find a haunted catacomb and cemeteries throughout the park.

Want something to spark your weekend? You can enjoy Oktoberfest at The Farm in Woodbury, which will take place all weekend. Enjoy yourself with live music, food, trucks, spirited beverages, hayrides, pumpkin picking, and games for everyone.

If you’re looking for a more interactive activity, Lyman Orchards is holding their Evidence of Evil event. Tickets can only be sold online and are $25 each. This will be an outdoor event, so dress warmly.

All weekend long, you can go to Riverfest at Mystic Seaport Museum. For three days, there will be folk and sea music performers. On Saturday, you can enjoy a pub sing.

If you want to listen to more music this weekend, go to The Kate and see the Salt March Opera’s version of Carmen. Carmen is a story of love and jealously, featuring unique music, set design, and costumes.

On Saturday, join the Essex Historical Society for a guided tour of the Riverview Cemetery. The guide will be tracing its history starting from a simple burial ground to where it is today.

Saturday is the third annual Connecticut Craft Beer Festival. It will be held at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. You can enjoy the variety of beers as there will be over 60 local breweries in attendance.

On Sunday, attend the Brew-Ski Festival at the famous Satre Hill. Satre Hill is the home to the Salisbury Ski Jump Festival, which happens every winter.

