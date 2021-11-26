8 Things To Do This Weekend: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Holiday Train Show & Winterfest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

The kids will love to see A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage at the Shubert Theatre with Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole gang!

See a Christmas exhibit, The Nativity Story: Art of the Creche, at the Blessed Michael McGivney Center, former the Knights of Columbus Museum.

The Florence Griswold Museum‘s Holiday Magic is back featuring beautiful trees sporting more than 200 unique artist palettes.

Always a treat! Visit the intricate Holiday Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum, created with precision by artist Steve Cryan.

The 11th Annual Winterfest at Hartford’s Bushnell Park is back with free fun for the whole family like ice skating in a festive atmosphere.

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is back, along with the state’s tallest Christmas tree which stands 100 feet tall.

The whole family will enjoy the Holiday Lights Spectacular in Bridgeport, a drive-through experience, at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater.

The Maritime Aquarium‘s holiday events include Shark Diving Santa and the Polar Express 4D Experience, both open now through early January.

Have a great weekend, everyone!