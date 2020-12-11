8 Things To Do This Weekend: A virtual ‘Christmas Carol,’ Santa Trolley and outdoor Igloos

(WTNH) — Looking for safe weekend activities? We have eight festive ideas for you!

You can still see Scrooge in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” this year, thanks to a virtual performance brought to us by The Shubert Theatre.

On Saturday, watch An Evening With Kelli O’Hara, a virtual live performance including holiday tunes, courtesy of UConn’s Jorgensen Center.

Check out the Through the Tulle Tours at Hill-Stead Museum. See costumes and dancers from the Ballet Theatre Company.

No tree yet? There’s still time to make a reservation and cut down your own at Jones Family Farms. Folks must wear masks for festive fun.

Take a ride at the Shore Line Trolley Museum to see Santa in his own car. Visits are setup for social distancing. Get a photo and a free gift.

Make a reservation to enjoy one of four large outdoor igloos at the Jealous Monk with a view of the holiday lights at Olde Mistick Village.

The annual Winter Welcome will be a drive-through experience in Storrs on Saturday. See lights, decorations and live performances.



And, find another drive-through light event Saturday evening. It’s Deck the Jeeps & Trucks, taking place at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds.

Click on all links for specific safety protocols.

