Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!
- All weekend, catch a performance of Mean Girls at The Bushnell, telling the tale of a sweet girl falling prey to a trio of frenemies.
- Fair season continues! All weekend, check out the 165th Annual Harwinton Fair with live music, a mini-horse pull, great rides, and food.
- Sunday visit the 22nd Harvest Festival and food truck event at Bethany Airport. See a helicopter, a petting zoo and live entertainment.
- This weekend and next – enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival with a parade, carnival, contests and crafts and fun for all ages.
- The spooky season is starting! It’s opening weekend for Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce with four haunted houses.
- Weekends through the month, ride the Pumpkin Patch Train at Danbury Railway Museum. Each child age two through twelve gets a free pumpkin.
- Always a hoot! Take a walk through Pumpkintown U.S.A. where more than seventy pumpkin people reside in an old fashioned village.
- A magical, beloved event returns! Visit the Wee Faerie Village Twinkle Point nestled into the landscape at the Florence Griswold Museum.
- There’s also a country fair in Willimantic and River Days in Haddam which includes a fireworks show.
