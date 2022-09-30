Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

  • All weekend, catch a performance of Mean Girls at The Bushnell, telling the tale of a sweet girl falling prey to a trio of frenemies.
  • This weekend and next – enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival with a parade, carnival, contests and crafts and fun for all ages.
  • The spooky season is starting! It’s opening weekend for Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce with four haunted houses.
  • Weekends through the month, ride the Pumpkin Patch Train at Danbury Railway Museum. Each child age two through twelve gets a free pumpkin.
  • Always a hoot! Take a walk through Pumpkintown U.S.A. where more than seventy pumpkin people reside in an old fashioned village.

