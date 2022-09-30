Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, catch a performance of Mean Girls at The Bushnell, telling the tale of a sweet girl falling prey to a trio of frenemies.

Fair season continues! All weekend, check out the 165th Annual Harwinton Fair with live music, a mini-horse pull, great rides, and food.

Sunday visit the 22nd Harvest Festival and food truck event at Bethany Airport. See a helicopter, a petting zoo and live entertainment.

This weekend and next – enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival with a parade, carnival, contests and crafts and fun for all ages.

The spooky season is starting! It’s opening weekend for Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce with four haunted houses.

Weekends through the month, ride the Pumpkin Patch Train at Danbury Railway Museum. Each child age two through twelve gets a free pumpkin.

Always a hoot! Take a walk through Pumpkintown U.S.A. where more than seventy pumpkin people reside in an old fashioned village.

A magical, beloved event returns! Visit the Wee Faerie Village Twinkle Point nestled into the landscape at the Florence Griswold Museum.

There’s also a country fair in Willimantic and River Days in Haddam which includes a fireworks show.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.