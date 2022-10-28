(WTNH) — Looking for fun Halloweekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

See the Eastern Connecticut Ballet’s Ballet Spooktacular at The Kate for the first time since the pandemic. There are six performances over the two days.

The whole family will love Dracula’s Fright Night at Seven Angels Theater starring seasoned actors and local children, and don’t worry, it’s more kooky than spooky.

Make a reservation to take in the Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-Thru at Ray of Light Farm. The kids will see fun characters and enjoy candy.

And the whole family will enjoy the Haunted Walk Through at Flamig Farm. Animals may be sleeping but they could come out to say hello!

Take the kids through the Great Halloween Drive-Thru at Sunrise Park full of holograms, projection technology, and slightly spooky scenes.

On Saturday, the kids will love to attend a free family fun day at the Shubert Theatre with backstage tours, trick-or-treat stations, and arts and crafts.

Sunday, check out Halloween on the Hill at Hill-Stead Museum. Stroll through the beautiful grounds all dressed up for the spooky holiday.

Also on Sunday, get some exercise at the Path to the Parade 5K Run and Walk to support the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There’s a kid run, too.

News 8’s Sarah Cody will be at that 5K, so come out and say hello!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!