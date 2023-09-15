Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

It’s always a good time at the Berlin Fair, which takes place all weekend, with traditional rides, food, concerts and horse drawing contests.

Both Saturday and Sunday bring the family and pup to the Chester Dog Fair for doggie Olympics, a micro-chip clinic, live music and food trucks.

All weekend, take the family to the Guilford Fair, the state’s second-oldest agricultural fair. Enjoy rides, animals and great food!

Both Saturday and Sunday, enjoy great eats and drinks at the Harvest Food and Wine Festival at Stonington Vineyards with live bands and artisans.

On Saturday, attend a music festival at bucolic Mitchell Farm, home to retired horses. It’s a day-long tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Neil Young.

On the third Saturday of the month, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum offers free admission with special tours and story time. Make your own piece of art!

All weekend, bring some gum to the 16th Annual Garlic Festival at Olde Mistick Village with great food, music, along with craft and art booths.

All weekend, see the great Flip Circus under a big top at the Danbury Fair Mall with a motorcycle show, entertaining clowns, acrobatics and music.

Here’s an extra: you can also check out the Stonington Borough Art Walk on Saturday.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!