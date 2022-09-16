NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Both Saturday and Sunday, enjoy great eats and drink at the Harvest Food and Wine Festival at Stonington Vineyards with live bands and artisans.

All weekend, attend a music festival at bucolic Mitchell Farm, home to retired horses. Enjoy 70’s tunes as well as a performance by Jonathan Edwards.

Both Saturday and Sunday, bring the family and pup to the Chester Dog Fair for doggie Olympics, a micro-chip clinic, live music and food trucks.

All weekend, bring some gum to the 15th Annual Garlic Festival at Olde Mistick Village with great food, music, along with craft and art booths.

It’s always a good time at the Berlin Fair taking place all weekend with traditional rides, food, concerts and horse drawing contests.

Saturday, find a day full of stories and traditions at the 2nd Annual Indigenous Connecticut River Celebration at the Connecticut River Museum.

Evenings, through November 27th, see the Glow Wild Lantern Festival at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo featuring more than forty sculptures.

Celebrate halfway to the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on the Elm City Party Bike on Sunday afternoon. Tickets cost $50.00 apiece.

Here’s an extra: Saturday is also Open Farm Day in Granby.

Have a great weekend!