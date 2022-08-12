(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Surround yourself in fabulous art at the Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit at the Connecticut Convention Center, now through early October. It’s an incredible, immersive experience.

All weekend, check out the 64th Annual Mystic Outdoor Art Festival featuring over 200 artists from all around the country and two miles of incredible art.

Celebrate summer at the Potato and Corn Festival all weekend at Maples Farm Park with food vendors, contests, family activities, and corn-themed games.

Calling all aviation buffs! Both Saturday and Sunday, celebrate Whitehead Weekend at the Connecticut Air and Space Center with special, vintage aircrafts.

The Man in Black is back. See Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, playing now through September 11th at the Ivoryton Playhouse with tons of classic hits.

Saturday night, see the Grammy award-winning singer Elvis Costello perform at Foxwoods’ Premier Theater. He’s known for songs like ‘Everyday I Write the Book.’

Sunday, seize the rare opportunity to see inside the historic homestead at Lyman Orchards dating back to 1864. Take a guided tour of this fascinating home.

On Sunday afternoon, enjoy the 16th Annual Shoreline Jewish Festival on the Guilford Green with music, children’s programs, a book sale, and Israeli food.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!