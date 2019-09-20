8 Things To Do This Weekend: Billy Elliot, Orange Fair & Chili Fest

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities including seeing an inspiring musical, walking through an agricultural fair and attending a music festival!

Be inspired to follow your dream at Goodspeed Musicals’ production of Billy Elliot: The Musical, playing now through late November.

For the first time in the United States, see The Four Italian Tenors perform beloved opera arias at The Shubert Theatre on Saturday.

All weekend, check out the 45th Annual Orange Country Fair featuring a carriage rally and animal shows along with great food and music.

Grab the kids, put on a costume, ride the trolley and enjoy arts and crafts during Super Hero Day on Saturday at the Shore Line Trolley Museum.

Saturday, see three awesome bands at the 12th Annual Mitchell Farm Music Festival supporting retired horses. News 8’s Sarah Cody will serve as emcee.

Saturday, take part in the Rock and Stroll – a 2 mile walk followed by fun family activities and food on the Savin Rock boardwalk. This family event is free!

Satisfy your hunger – on Saturday – at the 27th Annual Chili Fest supporting the Community Action Agency of New Haven’s emergency food pantry.

On Sunday, check out the North Haven Rotary’s 18th annual event, Wine, Steins and Roses – with food and spirits. Proceeds support local charities.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.