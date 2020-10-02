8 Things To Do This Weekend: Birds of Prey Show, Family Paint Party, Lutz Children’s Museum

Looking for fun, safe activities for the whole family this weekend? We have eight ideas!

Throughout the month, make a reservation and tour the beloved Buttolph-Williams House, the setting of the book “The Witch of Blackbird Pond”.

The Lutz Children’s Museum has officially re-opened with timed ticketing and restricted hours. See live animals, an art gallery, and a farm exhibit.

On Saturday, register ahead and wear a mask as you create a seasonal masterpiece at the East Hartford Parks and Recreation Family Paint Party.

On Saturday evening, find another drive-in concert at The Connecticut Post Mall. This time, have a Woodstock experience at Back to the Garden 1969.

The Yale University Art Gallery is welcoming visitors back with new safety measures and reduced capacity. See three special exhibits on display.

On Sunday afternoon, check out an interactive, virtual, family show “Magic for Humans @Home with Justin Willman,” courtesy of The Shubert Theater.

Also on Sunday, join Playhouse on Park singers as they perform show tunes, jazz standards, and more outside at Auerfarm. Bring chairs, food, and masks.

See incredible birds of prey – like hawks – on Sunday, as Hill-Stead Museum teams-up with the Farmington Land Trust. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

