8 Things To Do This Weekend: Boat Show, Anastasia & On Golden Pond

Looking for weekend fun? We have 8 suggestions for you!

All weekend at The Bushnell, check out the exciting new musical Anastasia which takes viewers from Russia to France during this compelling show.

The whole family will love to see their favorite shows come to life at Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories at the XL Center. Hang out with Moana, Woody and Buzz!

Saturday, the kids will also enjoy Angelina Ballerina: The Musical at The Shubert Theatre. The feisty mouse and friends perform dance routines throughout the story.

Adults can find some laughs on Saturday evening, courtesy of Piff the Magic Dragon at The Ridgefield Playhouse. It’s amazing trucks mixed with hilarious comedy.

Celebrate The Kate’s 10th Anniversary with a poignant production of On Golden Pond. The blockbuster movie earned Hepburn her fourth Academy Award.



All weekend, stroll through the 51st Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun featuring hundreds of boats and information about adventurous destinations.

On Saturday, the New England Air Museum is partnering with Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and Old New-Gate Prison for bird and bat demonstrations. It’s also Open Cockpit Day.

Saturday evening, see beautiful clothes and jewelry at the Emerald Aisle Fashion Show & Beer Tasting in East Haven to support the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia will be at the fashion show!

Have a wonderful weekend and don’t forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

