NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you fooking for a fun weekend before Halloween? We have eight ideas for you!

On Saturday, Hartford’s Pratt Street will transform into a Bizarre Bazaar, an outdoor Halloween-themed vendor fair with more than 30 local artists and live music.

Head to Wilcox Tech Saturday for Tech or Treat: Nightmare Before Christmas Tim Burton Fantasy. Carpentry students have built elaborate haunted hallways sure to delight!

Saturday, the public is invited to Boomer’s Boo Bash, a free Halloween event for the community, at Quinnipiac University with game booths and bounce houses.

Work off the Halloween candy at the 12th Annual Trick or Trot 5K on Saturday in Milford, benefiting the Beth El Center Homeless Shelter. Wear costumes to tackle the scenic route.

All weekend, ride the Haunted Trolley presenting Murder on the Shore Line Express, an exclusive Halloween murder mystery experience at the Shore Line Trolley Museum.

Wear costumes to a Free Family Fun Day at the Shubert Theatre on Sunday. The Halloween-themed event features trick-or-treat stations and backstage tours.

Sunday, check out Halloween on the Hill at Hill-Stead Museum. Families will follow an outdoor path to candy chute stations for touchless trick-or-treating.

On Sunday, the whole family will love to check out the 23rd Annual Ivoryton Pumpkin Festival with a parade, hayrides, and tons of creative jack-o-lanterns.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.