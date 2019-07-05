8 Things To Do This Weekend: Brass City Jazz Fest, Fireworks & Crypt Tours

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for great activities for you and your family – including several fireworks shows, a jazz festival and a fascinating crypt tour.

A new musical – Because of Winn Dixie – is playing at The Goodspeed. The canine-centered show is called a heartwarming adventure for all ages.

Check out Reds, Whites and Barbecue at Staehly Farm Winery with award-winning wine and cider, along with food and live music.



Saturday, peruse all things home, art and design at the Outdoor World Market at Nuzzo’s Farm. Find work from the region’s finest artisans.



Also Saturday, embark on a New Haven Crypt Tour. It’s a fascinating look at a colonial burial ground, the last evidence of the area’s early settlers.



Soak in the sounds of the second free Brass City Jazz Fest on Saturday with billboard chart topping artists bringing their unique talents to Waterbury.



Sunday afternoon, enjoy the Waterbury Food Truck Fest with over 25 vendors followed by an evening fireworks display.



All weekend, enjoy an old-fashioned July 4th celebration in Enfield with many activities including a parade Saturday and fireworks on Sunday.

Test your skill at the American Cornhole League National Tournament at Mohegan Sun. It’s open to the public and spectators can watch for free.



Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

