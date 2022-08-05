(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for you!

All weekend, take a cruise on the Thames River in New London revolving around Mohegan life or military stories on the river. There are also Happy Hour Harbor Cruises.

Saturday, bring your family and friends to the free Brass City Jazz Fest at Library Park in Waterbury, which has great music and food trucks, along with arts and crafts vendors.

On Saturday, meet like-minded folks when you head to Kickswap at the Naugatuck Event Center. You can buy, sell, and trade at this unique sneaker convention.

Enjoy the Sunflower Festival at The Farm in Woodbury by wandering through 18 varieties of beautiful flowers over four acres. You can also see the butterflies and hummingbirds.

The Lyman Orchards Sunflower Maze is open through late August with 350,000 blooming flowers, in a design featuring Daniel Tiger.

During the weekends in August, you can enjoy an animal stage show at the Connecticut Science Center. A separate theater ticket is required, so make reservations in advance.

Kids and adults will love this next idea: make a reservation to give a goat a bath on Sunday at Bradley Mountain Farm. It’s a unique way to learn about animals and beat the heat.

On Sunday, check out the Charles Ives Music Festival at the Ridgefield Playhouse. This event is free for the community, and features chamber music by pros and youth.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.