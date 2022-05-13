(WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 ideas for great activities.

It’s opening weekend for Cabaret at The Goodspeed. The legendary musical about Sally Bowles plays at this iconic location through early July.

Through May 14th, see I do! I do! at the Legacy Theatre. It’s a touching tale of of soul mates navigating the perils of life, set to a charming score.

Take advantage of Second Saturdays for Families at the Wadsworth Atheneum with free admission, special programs and kid-friendly tours.

Here’s a twofer! On Saturday, the kids will love a Spring Apple Hunt – while Sunday adults can enjoy a Bridgerton tea – both at Lyman Orchards.

On Saturday afternoon – enjoy a ‘free with admission’ family concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

All weekend, arrive hungry at the Connecticut Food Truck Festival featuring thirty mobile eateries. Ticket sales benefit a local food bank.

On Sunday, get fit at the Hartford Healthcare Mystic Half Marathon and 10k which also sports a Kids Fun Run, all happening in a scenic location.

Sunday afternoon, check out the 7th Annual Thread City Hopfest at Jilson Square in Willimantic – for food, music and samples from fifty-five area breweries.

Here’s a bonus – there’s a sensory friendly day Saturday at the Connecticut Science Center.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!