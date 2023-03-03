Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Tony Award winner, The Book of Mormon, is playing this weekend at the Shubert Theater. It’s hailed by some as the funniest musical of all time!

Or, see the classic musical Cats at the Palace Theater! The record-breaking hit from Andrew Lloyd Webber features incredible songs, like “Memory.”

All weekend, catch a performance of Bulgaria! Revolt! at Quinnipiac University, called “a fantasia based on real historical events” from the 1920s.

See the Circophony Teen Circus perform Cirque du Schooleil Operation Snakeout at Oddfellows Playhouse with acrobatics, juggling and stilt walking!

Have you heard of Seaquest at the Trumbull Mall? Explore exhibits at this 20,000 square foot aquarium with ocean animals from five continents!

Eat some great food while enjoying special deals at the Taste2Towns restaurant week event at various restaurants throughout Windham and Mansfield.

Saturday, arrive hungry to Chili Fest in downtown Old Saybrook. Purchase a ballot, sample 26 different chilis and vote for your favorite!

All weekend, the public is invited to attend the Special Olympics Winter Games at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort to cheer-on athletes of all abilities.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.