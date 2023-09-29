Conn. (WTNH)- Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 ideas for you!

All weekend, celebrate creativity at the annual Old Saybrook Arts and Crafts Festival with 100-plus artisans like jewelers and painters.

On Saturday, attend the Celebrate Mansfield Festival in Downtown Storrs with music and more than 50 activity and food booths.

Starting this weekend through October, get spooky at the Haunting at Powder Ridge. Take a lift up the mountain then walk down a scary trail!

Or celebrate Halloween in a less spooky way at Dinosaur Place’s Pumpkin Passage, a trail of lights and more, running through the end of October.

The kids will love to see this magical opportunity! Come face to face with Mermaids at Mystic Aquarium as they embark on underwater performances.

On Sunday, check out Gardens & Galleries: Hip Hop at 50 at the Hill-Stead Museum. It’s a unique festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of the musical genre.

Or Sunday, recognize Animal Awareness Day on the Branford Green with therapy horses and dogs, a touch tank, face painting and food trucks.

Also Sunday, check out the North Haven Rotary’s Day of Wine, Roses and Brews, highlighting local spirits and food and supporting community projects.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!