8 Things To Do This Weekend: Celebrating Juneteenth, Father’s Day Events & Rose Garden Festival

Looking for fun activities with the family this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

On Saturday, celebrate Juneteenth at the Mystic Seaport Museum with a special ceremony, panel discussions and tours of the Amistad.

All weekend, honor Dad with special deals at Brownstone Exploration and Discovery Park, home to zip lines, wakeboarding and endless fun.

On Saturday, check out NESS Fest! The New England Science and Sailing Open House is back. Register in advance to try sailing or hop on a paddleboard.

On Saturday, see cool cars and support programs serving children by attending the vintage motorcar event at the Klingberg Family Centers.

Check out the 7th Annual New Britain Rose Garden Festival at Walnut Hill Park on Saturday with live music, local food, and a beer garden.

Live in-person shows are back at the Center Stage Theater, offering a rousing rendition of Godspell, onstage until June 27.

The Palace Danbury is back, as well, with a hilarious show Saturday night starring Julia Scotti, called the Crazy Old Lady of Comedy.

And lastly, enjoy a New Haven Symphony Orchestra concert outdoors at the Canal Dock Boathouse. This weekend, hear Steel Pan & Strings.