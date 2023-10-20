Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? Here are eight ideas for you!

All weekend, check out the 2nd Annual Apple Fest at Olde Mistick Village with food trucks, specialty bakers, face painting and a kids’ play area.

Throughout the month, enjoy the Scarecrow FestiFall with creations hung on lamp-posts throughout downtown Essex. The theme this year – of course – is Barbenheimer.

On Saturday, downtown Hebron will be awash with jack-o-lanterns at the Harvest Moon Festival. Find a dog parade, trick or treating and a pumpkin carving contest.

Through the 29th, see the family musical The Panto of the Opera at Milford Arts Council, spoofing all things Phantom and called “perfect Halloween fun.”

On Sunday, take in the talent at the 6th Annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival outside the Shops at Yale featuring 65 professional and amateur artists.

Take a fun trip to Mohegan Sun’s Sun Brewfest. Sample craft beers, microbrews, imports and ciders while enjoying games and music.

Sunday, enjoy a Spooktacular Halloween Concert by the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra held at Choate Rosemary Hall. Kids 15 and under get in for free.

Also Sunday, the kids will love to see their favorite PBS star on stage in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day at UCONN’s Jorgensen Center.

Here’s an extra! Check out the Heublein Tower Toot Festival all weekend at Talcott Mountain State Park.

Send information about upcoming weekend events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!