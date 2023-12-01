(WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight festive ideas for you!

Weekends through December, the kids will love to visit the Danbury Railway Museum for a short vintage train ride featuring a visit with Santa Claus.

All weekend, check out the Deep River Historical Society’s 11th Annual Festival of Trees. Enjoy music, hot chocolate and door prizes at this festive event.

Saturday, enjoy a holiday open house at the home of Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue, Autumn Ridge Farm. Get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Support “local” all weekend, at the Noah Webster House’s Holiday Market with more than twenty vendors set up throughout the museum offering special gifts.

Saturday night, enjoy Jim Brickman: A joyful Christmas at the Shubert Theatre. He’ll be joined by Chrissy Metz of This is Us for delightful yuletide carols.

Through December 10th, see A Christmas Carol at the Legacy Theatre. The musical adaptation of the Dickens classic shows Scrooge’s well-known journey.

Saturday night, the famous Champions of Magic are bringing their Worldwide Wonders Tour to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre. See incredible illusions and stunts.

Sunday afternoon, see world-renowned fiddlers Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy plus children present a Celtic Family Christmas at UConn’s Jorgensen Center.

Here’s an extra: there’s also a tree lighting at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday night.