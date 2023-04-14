Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend at the Palace Theater, catch a performance of the classic ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ the longest-running Broadway musical of all time.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, experience new guided and self-guided neighborhood walking tours at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center.

Saturday, head to the New England Air Museum for Space Expo 2023 with guest speakers, cool planes, and activities for the whole family.

On Saturday, enjoy a free Touch-a-Truck event at Lyman Orchards! See the Middlefield volunteer firefighters, their truck, and an ambulance.

Both Saturday and Sunday, folks can take a tour of the famous schooner Amistad at the Mystic Seaport Museum as part of the 2023 Voyage for Freedom.

All weekend, check out Spring Fest at Meadowbrook Gardens with garden talks, food trucks, kids activities, giveaways and live music.

Through May 7, roam the Colorblends House and Spring Garden for an incredible display of flowers outside a colonial revival mansion.

Sunday, celebrate spring at Wooster Square’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival with 73 gorgeous trees, entertainment and kids activities. News 8’s Sarah Cody will be there as emcee. Please come out and say ‘hello!’

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.