8 Things To Do This Weekend: Chester Fair, Corn Maze & Saybrook Point 5K

Looking for fun activities for the whole family this weekend? We have 8 ideas!

Get active at the Saybrook Point 5K on Saturday starting at Fort Saybrook Monument Park through North Cove. Runners and walkers are welcome.

All weekend, enjoy Schemitzun, a feast of green corn and dance, at the Mashantucket Pequot Cultural Grounds. Find music and crafts.

Gobble up some great eats at the Naugatuck Food Festival on Saturday. Also find roaming superheroes and princesses, a magic show and live tunes.



Saturday night, check out the Shaboo 50th Reunion Concert at the Shaboo Stage. Enjoy great acts – like NRBQ – and food and drinks.

And, find livestock shows and rides at the annual Brooklyn Fair, the oldest continuously active agricultural fair in the country.

Onto the annual Terryville Lions Country Fair, founded in 1948, featuring fireworks, farmyard animals and exciting events.

And don’t forget the annual Chester Fair, a beloved event with livestock and animal shows, great rides, baking contests and tons of food.

And finally this week, the whole family will enjoy the new 6.5-acre corn maze at Treat Farm. Wear comfy shoes and bring water. Reservations are required.

Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend.