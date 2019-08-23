8 Things To Do This Weekend: Chester Fair, Hot Air Balloon Festival & Daughtry concert

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions of activities for you – including a famous fair, a beautiful balloon fest and two cool concerts!

On Saturday night, enjoy the tunes of Daughtry at Mohegan Sun. The singer and his band have been performing for over a decade.

Or, Sunday, see Lenny Kravitz at Foxwoods Resort Casino during his Raise Vibration tour. The multi-instrumentalist just released his 11th studio album.

All weekend, enjoy the 35th Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival, a beautiful tradition in Plainville. Take a ride, enjoy food and a car show.

Also all weekend, check out the 142nd Annual Chester Fair with livestock, animal shows, tractor pulls and lots of treats to eat.

Get some exercise Saturday at the 10th Annual Saybrook Point 5K Road Race featuring gorgeous scenery along the river and shoreline.

New Haven’s first-ever outdoor Craft Beer Festival returns for it’s third year on Saturday! Sample offering from 30 regional breweries.

Saturday evening, see Hartford Athletic take-on Atlanta United 2 at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the game from home on My TV 9.

Sunday, the lawn of historic Wadsworth Mansion will transform into a marketplace where vendors will sell a variety of local products.

Have a great weekend!

And send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.