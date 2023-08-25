Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Fair season is in full swing, so, head to the annual Chester Fair, a beloved event with livestock and animal shows, great rides, baking contests, and tons of food.

And, find livestock shows, cover bands, a kids’ playland, and rides at the annual Brooklyn Fair, the oldest continuously active agricultural fair in the country.

Onto the annual Terryville Lions Country Fair, founded in 1948, featuring fireworks, an antique tractor show, racing pigs, farmyard animals, and exciting events.

After a three-year hiatus, the Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival is back with a car show, a craft fair, and beautiful balloons on display.

Check out the St. George Men’s Group Italian Festival with homemade food, a bocce tournament, music, and a kids zone. It’s a unique family event!

Saturday, enjoy the Firefighter Festival at Mystic Seaport Museum, honoring first responders and celebrating the 85th birthday of an iconic fireboat!

All weekend, head to the Dream Ride Experience at the Farmington Polo Club with a car parade, featuring classic and exotic vehicles and a motorcycle tour.

On Sunday, the historic Wadsworth Mansion will transform into an open-air market and festival with fresh foods for sale, along with unique artisan-made items.

Here’s an extra: the Winsted Firemen’s Carnival is also taking place this weekend.

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com with information about future events.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!