(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

It’s fair season, so, head to the annual Chester Fair, a beloved event with livestock and animal shows, great rides, baking contests, and tons of food.

Or, check out the annual Terryville Lions Country Fair, founded in 1948, featuring fireworks, farmyard animals, and exciting events.

All weekend, enjoy Schemitzun, a feast of green corn, and dance, at the Mashantucket Pequot Cultural Grounds. Find music and crafts.

Get active at the Saybrook Point 5K on Saturday starting at Fort Saybrook Monument Park through North Cove. Runners and walkers are welcome.

On Saturday, take part in a floating party at Float Ella, a paddle craft-only rally on the Mystic River featuring music from Explosion Band.

Also on Saturday, check out fascinating re-enactments of Revolutionary War encampments at Redcoats, Rebellion, and the Nathan Hale Homestead.

For fans of the Bard, both Saturday and Sunday, catch a performance of The Tempest by the Elm Shakespeare Company in Edgerton Park.

And on Sunday, attend the opening program of the lovely Sunken Garden Poetry Festival at Hill-Stead Museum, featuring John Murillo.

An extra now! The Brooklyn Fair is also on tap.

Have a great weekend, everyone!