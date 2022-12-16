NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas for you!

See Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ all weekend at the XL Center in Hartford. It’s an extravagant show with incredible acrobatics, honoring a clown that has passed away.

Through the 23rd, see Christmas on the Rocks at Theaterworks. It’s a zany show about child stars from your favorite holiday specials all grown-up.

All weekend, see the New Haven Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at The Shubert, featuring two pros from New York, along with 140 students

Through Sunday, see Pantochino’s Christmas Carol – a new fun musical version of the Charles Dickens classic for all ages. Folks can bring food and drink from home.

Bring the whole family to Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights at the Connecticut Trolley Museum, weekends through the 23rd, then again during vacation week.

It’s the last weekend to take a train ride to the North Pole courtesy of Cavanna Farm’s Gray Granite Railroad. An Italian food truck will also be on site.

Bring a new unwrapped toy to Westfarms Mall for the drive-through Gr8 Holiday Give on Saturday. News 8 folks will be on hand, along with other local celebrities.

Sunday afternoon, enjoy a holiday sing-along concert with the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra at Choate Rosemary Hall featuring a visit from Santa!

Happy holidays, everyone!