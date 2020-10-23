8 Things To Do This Weekend: Claddagh 5K, Halloween Happenings & Concerts on the Farm

Looking for safe, socially distant weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, check out a drive-through Halloween event at Eisenhower Park. Happy Haunts Hollow is hosted by Pantochino Productions.

Saturday or Sunday, carve a pumpkin at Mystic Seaport Museum. The spooky creations will be lined on a haunted trail the week before Halloween.

Take part in the first-ever free drive-through Halloween event at The Willows, featuring decorated cars, candy and festive decorations.

All weekend, the older family members might want to check out the ghouls and ghosts at Dark Manor, voted Connecticut’s scariest haunted house.

Visit the oldest continually operating cider mill in the United States in South Glastonbury to sample the sweet drink, peruse pumpkins and enjoy the apple fritters.

Take part in the Claddagh Virtual 5K. Complete this at your own pace in your own space. Be sure to send-in pictures to be shared on social media.

Kids Quest/Cyber Quest – where children play arcade and video games – is back open at Mohegan Sun at 50 percent capacity. Kids must wear masks.

See singer-song writer Grace Potter on Saturday evening at Twilight Concerts on the Farm at South Farms, a new music and comedy venue.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have fun!

