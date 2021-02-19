8 Things To Do This Weekend: Cross Country Ski, Goat Stroll and Sophie B. Hawkins Concert

(WTNH) — Looking for safe activities this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

Watch a streaming version of “Elyot & Amanda All Alone ” Noel Coward’s Private Lives brought to us by Playhouse on Park until Feb. 28.

In honor of Lunar New Year, join New Haven Symphony Orchestra Saturday morning for a special reading of a Chinese version of Little Red Riding Hood.

Stop the presses! On Saturday, there’s another Goat Stroll at Lyman Orchards which is proving to be a popular event! Make reservations in advance.

On Saturday, book ahead and attend a maple sugar workshop at the Institute for American Indian Studies to learn the basics of modern production.

Enjoy the fresh powder and cross country ski, snowshoe or hike on the forty miles of trails at the beautiful White Memorial Conservation Center.

Bundle up, get outside and enjoy a spot called Manchester’s best-kept secret! Walk around the Porter Howard Reservoir with five great hiking trails.

Saturday and Sunday, take a spirited walking tour courtesy of the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center. Learn 300 years of fascinating facts.

On Sunday, see Sophie B. Hawkins at The Ridgefield Playhouse for two socially distanced in-person shows. See the performance online, as well.

Send ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!