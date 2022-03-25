Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, stroll around the Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show at Mohegan Sun with more than 125 booths, full of gear.

Saturday – find hands-on activities, live science demos and intergalactic exploration at the Connecticut Science Center’s NASA Space Day.

All weekend, catch a showing of The Spongebob Musical at Guilford High School – which shows that optimism can save the world!

Or, see your favorite Peanuts characters as the West Haven High School Theatre Workshop presents You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.

Check out the Chief’s Cup hockey games featuring New Haven Police versus Firefighters supporting first responders injured on the job.

On Saturday, kids and adults alike will enjoy the return of Meriden’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade now running for 47 years.

Kick off Mystic’s St. Patrick’s day weekend with some exercise at a 5-k on Saturday. The certified course runs along scenic river road.

Then, on Sunday, take the family to the 17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade, starting at Mystic Seaport Museum and extending downtown.

Have a great weekend!