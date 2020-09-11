8 Things To Do This Weekend: CT Maritime Heritage Festival, Corn Maze & Paint Out

Looking for family activities? We have 8 ideas for safe, weekend fun.

This year’s Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival does include some live events including kids’ story walks, family sailing, and small boat tours.

The Florence Griswold Museum is back open with a new exhibit called Fresh Fields: American Impressionist Landscapes. Be sure to get outside and explore the gorgeous grounds.

Head to a free, family-friendly event, Open Trails & Plein Art Paint Out – with live music, courtesy of I-Park. Visitors can hike and observe artists at work.

On Saturday, head to Ray of Light Farm to see animals such as a z-donk. You can even feed the goats and sheep. Masks and social distancing are required.

Dive into family fun in Woodbury at The Farm’s four-acre corn maze, featuring a deep-sea adventure theme. Have fun getting lost in the fact finding treasure hunt.

Saturday night, experience the music of Carrie, Miranda, and Kacey, as tribute band Southern Charms offers a unique drive-in concert outside the Connecticut Post Mall.

Hear more great tunes Sunday evening at Wanda Loves William. The fundraiser for Shakesperience features singer Wanda L. Houston singing jazz, blues, and rock.

Also on Sunday night, savor the sweet sounds of soul singer Martin Sexton. The concert will be held under a tent next to The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Click on all links to learn specific safety protocols.

