Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun activities with the family this weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!
Saturday, June 11
- Find free or reduced admission and special programs at more than 150 museums and cultural venues, as part of CT Open House Day.
- Take the family to the Steel and Wheels Car Show at Danbury Railway Museum – benefiting Special Olympics. See cool, unusual vehicles.
- Head to Hamden Fest at Town Center Park for music, food trucks, a craft fair, kids zone and even a business and community expo.
- Enjoy a free concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra and special guests to celebrate the opening of the arts and ideas festival.
Saturday, June 11 & Sunday, June 12
- Sample some ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork at Mohegan Sun’s BBQ Fest both Saturday and Sunday, filled with great food and drink.
- Take a bird cruise on Long Island Sound, courtesy of the Seaport Association, aboard a forty-nine person vessel.
- Catch a showing of Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller Sweeney Todd – under a brand new tent – at Madison Lyric Stage.
- Enjoy the sounds of the very first Connecticut Sea Music Festival – at multiple venues including the Connecticut River Museum.
- Here’s an extra: Footloose is playing at Torrington’s Warner Theater.
