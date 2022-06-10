Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun activities with the family this weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!

Saturday, June 11

  • Find free or reduced admission and special programs at more than 150 museums and cultural venues, as part of CT Open House Day.
  • Take the family to the Steel and Wheels Car Show at Danbury Railway Museum – benefiting Special Olympics. See cool, unusual vehicles.
  • Head to Hamden Fest at Town Center Park for music, food trucks, a craft fair, kids zone and even a business and community expo.
  • Enjoy a free concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra and special guests to celebrate the opening of the arts and ideas festival.

Saturday, June 11 & Sunday, June 12

  • Sample some ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork at Mohegan Sun’s BBQ Fest both Saturday and Sunday, filled with great food and drink.
  • Take a bird cruise on Long Island Sound, courtesy of the Seaport Association, aboard a forty-nine person vessel.
  • Catch a showing of Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller Sweeney Todd – under a brand new tent – at Madison Lyric Stage.
  • Enjoy the sounds of the very first Connecticut Sea Music Festival – at multiple venues including the Connecticut River Museum.
  • Here’s an extra: Footloose is playing at Torrington’s Warner Theater.

