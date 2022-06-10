Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun activities with the family this weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!

Saturday, June 11

Find free or reduced admission and special programs at more than 150 museums and cultural venues, as part of CT Open House Day.

Take the family to the Steel and Wheels Car Show at Danbury Railway Museum – benefiting Special Olympics. See cool, unusual vehicles.

Head to Hamden Fest at Town Center Park for music, food trucks, a craft fair, kids zone and even a business and community expo.

Enjoy a free concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra and special guests to celebrate the opening of the arts and ideas festival.

Saturday, June 11 & Sunday, June 12

Sample some ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork at Mohegan Sun’s BBQ Fest both Saturday and Sunday, filled with great food and drink.

Take a bird cruise on Long Island Sound, courtesy of the Seaport Association, aboard a forty-nine person vessel.

Catch a showing of Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller Sweeney Todd – under a brand new tent – at Madison Lyric Stage.

Enjoy the sounds of the very first Connecticut Sea Music Festival – at multiple venues including the Connecticut River Museum.

Here’s an extra: Footloose is playing at Torrington’s Warner Theater.

Send info about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com