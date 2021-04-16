8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dancing Daffodils, Walktail and Guthrie Brothers Concert

Looking for weekend activities that are fun and safe? We have eight ideas for you!

See live music at The Kate as The Guthrie Brothers take the stage with a Simon and Garfunkel experience. Act fast! Tickets are limited. Guidelines are in place.

As part of the International Playwrights Festival, watch a virtual performance of Saul, courtesy of The Warner Theater, streaming through April 22.

Starting Saturday through May 25, enjoy Spring Splash at Mystic Aquarium featuring local musicians, artisans crafts and more – free with admission.

Take part in Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s Party for the Planet which includes a park clean-up this weekend, along with special Zooms about careers and butterflies.



On Saturday, Hill-Stead Museum is celebrating it’s 74th year as a museum with a series of events including a Walktail, Goat Strolls and Estate Tours of the grounds.

Head to Halfinger Farms for Dancing Daffodils, a pick-your-own flower event. The historic property allows visitors to connect with nature in a colorful spot. See News 8’s Kent Pierce’s visit to the farm.

On Sunday, eat brunch at Lyman Orchards’ 1741 Pub and Grill while listening to the sweet sounds of musician John Hughes and his kora, a West African harp.

Hike and explore in the almost 800-acre Penwood State Park, just a short drive from the Capital City. See views of historic Heublein Tower.

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend.

