8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dave Matthews concert, the Bubble Run & Food Trucks on the Farm
Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for fun activities including a popular concert, a fun run and food trucks in a natural setting.
Saturday night, experience the Dave Matthews Band at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre. It's a concert that never disappoints.
All weekend at The Bushnell, see Waitress, a ground-breaking hit brought to life by an all-female team including singer Sara Bareilles.
Cirque du Soleil's Luzia premieres under the big top in Hartford. Called "a walking dream of Mexico," the colorful show is sure to delight.
Run, walk or dance across wonderful suds at The Bubble Run. This national event makes a stop at Rentschler Field on Saturday morning.
The ninth annual Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire begins in Ansonia this weekend - featuring magicians, jugglers, archery, vendors and food.
On Saturday, enjoy Food Trucks on the Farm at Lyman Orchards including craft beer and good eats. You an also pick your own strawberries!
Or focus on seafood at Guilford Rotary's Lobsterfest at the fairgrounds on Saturday evening. Top notch bands will also entertain the crowds.
Saturday, enjoy the 12th Annual Rhubarb Festival in a bucolic setting at White Silo Farm & Winery with food, wine, tours and live music.
Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.
