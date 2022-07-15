(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas for you!

Try a unique tradition, and head to the Deep River Ancient Muster on Saturday. It’s one of the largest fife and drum events in the country drawing corp from all around.

On Saturday, experience Windham’s first Multicultural Latin Festival at the Shaboo Stage with live music, great food, and cool drinks!

Also on Saturday, check out Christmas in July at the North Haven Fairgrounds. Meet more than 30 local craft vendors, and even take pics with Santa!

Saturday is Kids Day at beautiful Elizabeth Park which just celebrated its 125th anniversary. There will be gorgeous blooms, music, and storytime.

Through August 21, see Pippin at Playhouse on Park. The musical, about a prince seeking happiness, is suggested for ages thirteen and up.

Saturday night – enjoy the sounds and talents of country music star Jason Aldean playing his Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour at the XFINITY Theater.

See Shakespeare at the University of Saint Joseph as Capital Classics performs Much Ado About Nothing. Shows run through July 31st.

Or, experience Bard’s work at Veterans Memorial Park as actors perform the magical show The Winter’s Tale. It’s all free for the public.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!