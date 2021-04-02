8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dino Egg Hunt, Spring Garden & Goat Strolls

Looking for fun, safe activities with the family? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday morning, pick up some food for the holiday weekend at the Stonington Farmer’s Market with local veggies, meats and dairy products.

Explore the gorgeous grounds of Harkness Memorials State Park with panoramic views of Long Island Sound and a historic mansion.

Saturday, hunt for dino-sized eggs at the newly re-opened Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village. Reservations are required.

Explore the Colorblends Spring Garden featuring a half-acre bursting with 50,000 spring bulbs, blooming over a 6 week period.

All weekend, the kids would love to take part in the spring scavenger hunt at the Roaring Brook Nature Center. Crafting bags are available.

After an Easter Bunny visit and hunt on Friday, the New England Air Museum is open for regular visitation on Saturday. See aircraft…embark on activities.

Again, there are a bunch of goat events at Bradley Mountain Farm! Visit with the cuddly creatures in the barnyard or take a stroll around the grounds.

The Appalachian Trail stretches from Georgia to Maine and you can hike a 50-mile section here in Connecticut over peaks, past the Housatonic River.

Click on links to read about all safety protocols.

Send ideas for future events and activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!

