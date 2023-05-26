Looking for activities for the holiday weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

Through June 11th, see On Golden Pond at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The beloved tale follows the love story of Ethel and Norman, returning to their summer home.

Through May 27th, Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company presents Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing with performers age 14 to 19.

It’s Barbarian and Swashbuckler Weekend at Robin Hood’s Medieval Faire, back for it’s fourteenth year. Enjoy live performances, eat turkey legs and shop artisan wares.

Check out the Revolutionary War Encampment at the Webb Deane Stevens Museum on Saturday. See cooking and marching demos, period music and more.

On Saturday, take the whole family to Corsair Day at the Connecticut Air and Space Center with Cessnas, Sikorskys and rare memorabilia also on display.

Mystic Aquarium is unveiling a new exhibit called Dino Seas – featuring animatronics – which takes folks on an immersive prehistoric journey from water to land.

Memorial Day Weekend means the opening of the waterpark at Quassy Amusement Park on Saturday. It features sixteen slides including Rocket Rapids.

Rev your engines for tradition! The Trans Am Memorial Day Classic is “on” all weekend at Lime Rock Park with modern and vintage race cars.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!