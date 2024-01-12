(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

On Saturday morning, head to the Ellington Farmers Market at the high school. Find fresh produce, dairy, meats, seafood, desserts and artisan wares.

Saturday, check out Demo Day at Mount Southington. Families can try the latest equipment from top ski manufacturers while enjoying fun on the trails.

Girls will be “shredding the ridge” at Powder Ridge Mountain Park on Saturday. This event for young women features instruction in the jib park.

Saturday, the whole family will love to see Dinosaur World Live at the Shubert Theatre. See life-like dinos – like the Tyrannosaurus Rex – roar across the stage.

Saturday night, head to The Kate to enjoy the tunes of the Corvettes Doo Wop Revue dedicated to preserving and performing the music of the 1950s.

Check out the CT Winter Wine Trail by picking up a free passport at a participating winery. Get it stamped when you sip for a chance to win great prizes.

Head to Bradley Mountain Farm for fun activities involving cute goats – like soap-making workshops, goat yoga and even Van Goat painting!

Sunday, celebrate the Yale Peabody Museum’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy of Social and Environmental Justice held at the New Haven Museum.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!