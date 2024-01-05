(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, see Disney on Ice Presents Magic in the Stars at the XL Center. This all-new production brings characters like Mickey and Minnie to life!

All weekend at the Garde Arts Center, see Broadway Kids and Company present Matilda, Roald Dahl’s famous story of an inspiring girl dreaming of a better life.

On Saturday morning, participate in a Ski-A-Thon for the Make-a-Wish Foundation at Ski Sundown featuring a teacup raffle, organized by two local college students.

Take advantage of a walk-in, docent-led tour at the New Britain Museum of American Art on Saturday, allowing visitors to dive into the impressive permanent collection.

Open on weekends, enjoy Polar Pond at KidsPlay Children’s Museum, a winter-themed attraction with sock skating, ice fishing, ice building and other seasonal activities.

Until February 25th, enjoy the annual ice skating rink and Winter Terrace at Foxwoods Resort Casino where you can also enjoy treats in a themed igloo.

Through January 15th, take the kids to see the Great Trains Holiday Show at the Wilton Historical Society with layouts of locomotives winding through country scenes.

Sunday afternoon, participate in the annual Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Snow Dash 5K at the Langford School, honoring an officer who died in the line of duty.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone.