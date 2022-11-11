(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas!

All weekend, watch a performance of Disney’s Aladdin at The Bushnell, a thrilling new production filled with comedy and beauty.

See Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story at The Palace Theater on Saturday. It’s the true story of the singer’s meteoric rise to fame and his tragic death.

Until November 19, catch a performance of Journey to the West courtesy of the Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company.

Prep for a great winter at the Ski and Board Swap Saturday at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort. Find info about the upcoming season.

It’s that time! See a Holiday Fantasy of Trees all weekend at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church with gorgeous trees, food, and gifts.

A unique event! Modern Vintage Opera presents Riders to the Sea and Featured Irish Melodies at the Litchfield Intermediate School on Sunday.

Sunday, check out a Holiday Artisan Market at Millpond Gatherings, courtesy of Crafters Care. Some proceeds support local families in need.

Sunday, check out the Holiday Market supporting High Hopes Therapeutic Riding with 60-plus artisans, food trucks, and kids activities.

Here’s an extra: it’s also Open Studios Weekend on the Shoreline Arts Trail.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!